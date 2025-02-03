'You're no use at your job': Falkirk offender has harsh words for officers in station custody suite
Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused had been arrested in relation to another matter and was taken to Falkirk Police Station custody. She was required to be interviewed and as police officers tried to take her back to her cell she swore at them and said ‘you’re no use at your job’.
"She was kicking at the cell door.”
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Barr, also know by the surname Green, had an argument with her brother before the incident and had then taken her frustrations out on police officers.
The court heard Barr, 6 Robert Sinclair Court, Falkirk, was currently subject to a supervised community payback order until 2026.
Sheriff Craig Harris placed her on another community payback order with the condition she complete 65 hours of unpaid work within six months.