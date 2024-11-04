'You stuck the head into me': Depute head shaken after school run road rage rammy at Falkirk High

A parent with anger management issues saw red when a depute head teacher tried to enforce a one way system in a school car park.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Neil Kerr, 37, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Falkirk High School, Westburn Avenue, Falkirk on March 11.

The charges stated he “pushed his head aggressively” against the head of the depute head teacher during an angry encounter.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “It was 2.45pm and the complainer, who was the depute head at Falkirk High School, had gone out to the school car park to help in the operation of a one-way traffic system.

"He had been standing at the entrance of the car park to be a visual aid for parents. He held one finger up, usually understood to mean a one way system. At 2.48pm Mr Kerr, a parent of a child at the school, pulled up in his vehicle at the entrance and his child was waiting for him.

“He has then spun his vehicle round in a semi-circle to come back out of the entrance and the depute head teacher gesture with one finger. Mr Kerr rolled down his window and said ‘what is the problem?’ to the depute head teacher.

"The depute head teacher explained how the one-way system worked and Mr Kerr said ‘I will not be following your one way system – I’ve got a meeting at 3pm’. The depute head teacher advised him it was the same rules for everyone.

"Mr Kerr became aggressive and appeared annoyed. The depute head teacher said he was not providing a good example and then Mr Kerr began shouting and swearing.

"The depute head teacher said ‘what was that?’ and Mr Kerr then got out of this vehicle and started squaring up to the depute head teacher, pushing his head against his head.

"He then got straight back into his vehicle, while shouting and swearing. The depute head teacher said he would let police deal with this, telling Mr Kerr ‘you stuck the head into me because I asked you to follow the one way system’.

"Mr Kerr responded, ‘If I had stuck the head you, you would be on the floor’. Parents were coming and going at the time, driving in an out of the car park.”

It was stated Kerr, who was currently studying for a degree, realised his conduct was “completely unacceptable” on the day and that he “overreacted”, letting his temper get the better off him.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “This is not a one-off incident. He has two previous convictions for violence in 2017 and 2020.”

Sheriff Michie said: “It does you no favours whatsoever. It defies belief that someone would behave in such a manner because of something so trivial and you have chosen to behave in this manner in front of parents and children.

"It is clear you cannot regulate your emotions when challenged, regardless of what that challenge may be.”

She placed Kerr, 5 Tanera Court, Hallglen, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he engage with anger management support and also complete 150 hours of unpaid work in that time.

Sheriff Michie ordered him to pay £500 compensation to the depute head teacher within 28 days.