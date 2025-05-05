'You are in a better place': Falkirk court gives one more chance for bail breaching offender
Brendan Lynn, 46, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting her at an address in Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead on May 13 last year.
Sheriff David Hall said: “You have a terrible record and the report clearly indicates in the past you have not co-operated with community payback orders. However, it does appear you are in a better place today to take up an opportunity and I’m prepared you give you one.”
He placed Lynn, 23 Newton Avenue, Skinflats on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he engage with the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.
He also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am each day for the next three months.