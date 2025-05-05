'You are in a better place': Falkirk court gives one more chance for bail breaching offender

By Court Reporter
Published 5th May 2025, 13:03 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 13:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An offender with a “terrible record” was given one more chance to follow the court’s orders.

Brendan Lynn, 46, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting her at an address in Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead on May 13 last year.

Sheriff David Hall said: “You have a terrible record and the report clearly indicates in the past you have not co-operated with community payback orders. However, it does appear you are in a better place today to take up an opportunity and I’m prepared you give you one.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He placed Lynn, 23 Newton Avenue, Skinflats on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he engage with the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.

Lynn appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Lynn appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Lynn appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am each day for the next three months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice