'You are in a better place': Falkirk court gives one more chance for bail breaching offender

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An offender with a “terrible record” was given one more chance to follow the court’s orders.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Lynn, 46, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting her at an address in Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead on May 13 last year.

Sheriff David Hall said: “You have a terrible record and the report clearly indicates in the past you have not co-operated with community payback orders. However, it does appear you are in a better place today to take up an opportunity and I’m prepared you give you one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He placed Lynn, 23 Newton Avenue, Skinflats on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he engage with the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.

Lynn appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am each day for the next three months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.