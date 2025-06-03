'You are all going to die': Grieving brother verbally lashes out at Forth Valley Royal Hospital staff and patients

A thoughtless offender who reportedly lost a sister while she was being treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) claimed this triggered his “horrific” outburst in the facility’s A&E department.

Stephen Macdonald, 32, verbally abused staff, patients and families with young children, making disparaging comments about the quality of treatment available at the hospital and telling people to leave before they are “killed”.

Macdonald appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at FVRH on May 21 last year.

“It was 3.30pm and witnesses were working in the A&E department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “When the accused entered his sister was receiving medical care in the facility.

Macdonald verbally abused staff and patients in hospital's A&E department (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He started shouting about the level of care provided. Sweating, saying the hospital was not very good. He said ‘don’t stay here because you will get killed’ and said to staff, ‘youse are all stupid’.

"The department was full of families at the time. He said ‘get your hands off me” as they tried to calm him down. Witnesses then told him to leave, but he continued to shout and swear in the waiting room, saying ‘you’re all going to die’ and then asked staff ‘are you even medically trained?’.

"He was ushered along a corridor and continued to shout at staff, calling them ‘lunatics’ and telling people ‘I would get yourself out of here, this hospital is a joke’. He was scaring and upsetting children who were present.”

The court heard Macdonald’s other sister had reportedly died while receiving treatment in the mental health ward at the hospital and this is supposedly what triggered his bad behaviour on the day in question.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This is a horrendous incident within a hospital. You were asked to desist because there were children present and you still continued. It was absolutely horrific, but you have shown significant remorse.”

She placed Macdonald, 28 Powell Place, Connell, Oban, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he completes 131 hours of unpaid work in that time.

His order was transferred to Argyll and Bute are social workers to oversee.

