With brother's like these ... : Bonnybridge offender's brother reports him to police over bail breach

An offender ended up in custody after his own brother reported him to police for breaching his bail conditions not to see his ex partner.

However, it was Ross Mackie’s brother who had brought the ex partner to the premises in the first place just because he wanted Mackie to be “lifted” by the police.

His family was said to be “quite dysfunctional”.

Mackie, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted numerous breaches of the bail conditions which were supposed to keep him from having contact with his former partner.

One of Mackie's bail breaches happened in Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The most recent breaches took place in Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge on October 24, Calder Place, Hallglen on October 10 and in Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk on October 8.

The court heard one of those breaches involved Mackie’s brother contacting police after he supposedly deliberately brought Mackie’s ex partner to the address so he would get in trouble.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He brought her to the house because he wanted Mr Mackie lifted. He then made the call to police.”

Mr Biggam noted Mackie belong to a “quite dysfunctional” family.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Mackie was remanded on October 25 and spent the next 13 days in custody due to his breaches.

"That would have been an alarming experience – you have seen what is one the other side,” he added.

Mackie, 50 Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge, was admonished for one set of breaches and placed on a supervised community payback order for nine months for the remaining breaches.