'Who's got the balls to grass me up?': Buckfast boozer makes train journey to Falkirk hell for fellow passengers

A drunken thug boarded a train with a bottle of Buckfast in his hand and nothing but trouble on his mind.

Ryan Perrie, 31, had just had a fight with his partner and, heavily intoxicated on the potent tonic wine, started taking his anger out on his fellow passengers – calling two women “cows” and then asking in anyone in the entire carriage had the “balls” to “grass” on him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Perrie had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards passengers on a train journey from Edinburgh Haymarket and Falkirk High Station on July 4.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “The accused boarded the train at 5.15pm at Edinburgh Waverley and was seen to be in possession of a bottle of Buckfast. After the train left Haymarket he was heard to shouting randomly at other passengers then asking them ‘what are you looking at?’.

The train had to wait at Falkirk High Station to allow police to come and remove Perrie (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“He called two female passengers ‘cows’ and caused them to move away from him. He was then heard to shout to the whole carriage ‘who has the balls to grass me in?’.

"In the meantime the train was held at Falkirk High Station to await the arrival of police, which caused delays to trains and annoyance to passengers. Officers arrived at 5.50pm and traced Mr Perrie, who tried to walk away from them.”

It was stated Perrie had been in a dispute with his partner at the time and was so intoxicated he had “very little recollection” of events on the train.

The court heard he was receiving for his alcohol problems from the Salvation Army and had been sober for 51 days.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Perrie, 4 Avenue Street, Rutherglen, had previous convictions.

"This was an unpleasant offence,” she said. “You were causing significant disruption and distress to passenger on the train.”

She placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am each day for the next 15 weeks. The order was altered to 10pm to 7am on Tuesdays to allow Perrie to attend his alcohol support meetings.