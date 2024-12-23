'Who shot the sheriff?': Laughing Denny offender threatens and mocks NHS 24 staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Not satisfied with just wasting emergency service call handlers’ time an offender then began issuing threats.

Zoe Brynes, 31, told the operators she was going to shoot them in the head – at one stage asking them “Who shot the sheriff?” and then laughing at them as she continued to ignore their questions aimed at trying to find out if she actually required medical assistance.

As if that was not enough, she then turned up at a hospital and began to make a nuisance of herself in person.

Brynes appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards NHS 24 staff and staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on January 7.

Brynes showed up at Forth Valley Royal Hospital after making nuisance calls to NHS 24 staff (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Clarke said: “It was 2am and call handlers received an emergency call from a mobile number which was traced to the accused. Straight away the call handler asked the accused if her breathing was okay and she replied no and immediately hung up.

"On another call she was asked if she required an ambulance and was told ‘I’ll shoot you in the head’. She was asked again if she required assistance and kept ignoring the call handler’s questions, making more threats to shoot her in the head.

"She told the call handler she was going to continue to phone them and then hang up, just to see how long it took them to phone back.”

The calls continued with Byrnes telling another call handler she was going to get them shot and telling them her name was “Joey” not Zoe.

At one stage she stated “Who shot the sheriff?”, as she laughed and ignored the call handler’s questions.

In total she made 17 calls to the emergency services, with the last one logged at 4.03am.

Brynes bad behaviour did not end with the phone calls, however, and she eventually turned up in person at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

"She was immediately loud and aggressive,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She was shouting down a mobile phone at the time, saying you have phone the fake police.

"She continued shouting and swearing, saying call security. Staff contacted police when she refused to calm down.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “This is unacceptable behaviour. There was a deterioration of her mental health and she had the insight to at least understand she had to contact people for help.

"She went about it in the wrong way.”

Mr Biggam added Bryne’s relationship had ended at the time and her partner had been incarcerated.

He said she had got herself in a “better position now” and was no longer abusing alcohol or anything else.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Ordinarily this would have been a prison sentence, threatening violence towards hospital staff and NHS 24 workers. However, I take into account at this time your mental health was very poor.”

He also noted Brynes, 62 Bulloch Crescent, Denny, had been of good behaviour since July.

She was made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must remain in her home from 7pm to 7am for the next 75 days.