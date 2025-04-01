'Where's the drugs?': Shieldhill offender becomes a steaming screaming thug at mother's home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An offender’s drinking problem saw him threaten to kill police officers and cause a disturbance at his mother’s home.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Reape, 30, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly spitting – and resisting arrest in Anderson Crescent, Shieldhill on February 27.

He also admitted assaulting a woman, striking her on the body, seizing her by the back of her neck and push her towards the ground, and breaching his bail conditions not to have any contact with her at David Morton Demolition in Glen Village on September 30 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police had been called to the address in Shieldhill by the accused’s sister indicating her brother was banging on the door at his mother’s address.

Reape lashed out at police who came to arrest him at his mother's house (Picture: National World)

"Police found the accused in bed in an upstairs bedroom and he became aggressive towards officers, starting to kick his legs out and was spitting on the floor. He made himself a dead weight when officers tried to get him downstairs.”

He then called officers derogatory names and stated he was going to kill them.

On another occasion witnesses heard Reape’s voice coming from the property shouting and swearing and asking ‘where’s the drugs?’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Reape had been in custody since February 28 – a total of 29 days.

“He is clearly suffering from an alcohol addiction problem,” said Mr Morrow. “He now presents entirely differently. While he has been in custody he completed a detox programme.

"He is night and day away from the man I spoke to three weeks ago. He wants to get back into the demolition industry.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You present as someone who has been given chance after chance. Your time on remand has been of benefit to you. Alcohol is the root of your problems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On one of the cases she deferred sentence on Reape, 58 Anderson Crescent, Shieldhill, for three months to June 24 and continued consideration of a non-harassment order.

On the other case she sentenced Reape to four months in prison, back dated to February 28.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.