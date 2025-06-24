'Where the **** is he?': Stroke victim, 68, bursts into Bo'ness vape shop armed with baseball bat to collect a debt

A 68-year-old stroke victim turned up at a vape shop armed with a metal baseball bat to collect a debt owed to his friend.

David Adams initially burst into the shop asking – in no uncertain terms – where Zahid Sattar was.

When he was told he was not present he left.

When Mr Sattar did appear, Adams returned still holding the baseball bat, which he used to strike Mr Sattar on the side.

Adams appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

A struggle ensued with Mr Sattar putting Adams in a headlock.

He broke free and police were contacted.

The whole incident supposedly happened because Mr Sattar owed money to a friend of Adams and, despite having suffered two strokes in the recent past, Adams had come to collect.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Adams had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assault at Zak’s Mystery Vapes, Hope Street, Bo’ness on January 18.

The procurator fiscal depute said: "It was 9.40am and the witness was working as as sales assistant when they heard the sound of banging and saw the accused enter through the front door, brandishing a black metal baseball bat.

"He shouted ‘where the **** is he?’. The witness said the person he was looking for he was not in. The accused said ‘he told me he would be here’ and then left the shop.

"Mr Sattar entered the shop and the accused entered again, still in possession of the baseball bat. Mr Sattar told him to drop the bat and the accused then brandished the bat at him.

"He swung the bat, making contact with the left side Mr Sattar’s body. Mr Sattar got the accused in a headlock to stop the assault and a struggle then took place between them.

"The accused eventually broke free and made off in an unknown direction.”

Mr Sattar sustained facial injuries – a small laceration under his left eye.

Adams was traced to his home address.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Adams had gone to the shop – which has since closed down – because Mr Sattar owed a friend of his money. He had taken the baseball bat with him because Mr Satter was known to have a baseball bat of his own in the shop.

"He was told if he turned up a the shop there would be a bat waiting for him,” added Mr Aitken. “So he attends at the shop with his own bat because he is aware the witness had a bat.

"The shop was shut down by police a short time after this incident.”

Mr Aitken said Adams had suffered two strokes and did not keep in the best of health.

"Although it hasn’t deterred some of his physical capabilities given his actions on this particular occasion,” he added.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Adams’ last violent offence was committed 17 years ago and Mr Sattar’s injuries were caused by the struggle between the two men and not by being hit in the face with the bat.

He placed Adams, 6 Salmon Court, School Brae, Bo’ness on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am each day for the next 162 days.

