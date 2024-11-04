Wheels literally come off Airth man's second hand car dealer 'hobby' and he lands in court

An offender’s money making “hobby” of selling second hand cars ended with him appearing in court after a wheel falling off a vehicle brought him to the attention of Trading Standards.

Craig Millar appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to going into business as a second car dealer without obtaining a second hand car dealer’s licence from the local authority at Muirpark Farm, Glenochil Village, Alloa from September 24, 2020 to January 16, 2024.

Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, said: “This all started back in 2020 when the first complainer was browsing Facebook searching for a second hand car and came across Millar’s Car and Van Sales.

"He came to view the vehicle and a price was agreed.”

Everything seemed fine with the vehicle – apart from some missing documentation – but then a wheel fell off the car.

When the man asked for refund from Millar he got no joy and the car had to be scrapped, leaving him around £1000 “out of pocket”.

From then on it was a similar story – though not as extreme as a tyre coming off – for Millar’s “clients” as they were sold cars in poor condition and subsequently being left high and dry as far as refunds were concerned.

Around nine people complained about him and he was eventually reported to Trading Standards, who brought the matter to the attention of the police.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said Millar had been dealing in the “lower end” of the second car dealing market, selling around two or three cars a month at the height of his “business”.

"It was more of a hobby that paid for itself,” added Mr Addison.

Addressing Millar, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have chosen to sell items to the public without obtaining the necessary licence which would have cost you a significant amount of money to obtain.

"I note you have a record of offending which seems to indicate a pattern of failing to obtain the necessary documentation for matters, including failing to MOT certificates.”

She fined Millar, 20 Kennedy Way, Airth, £435 to be paid off at a rate of £100 per month.