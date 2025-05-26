'What colour of pants to you have on today?': Larbert man, 29, caught sending vile messages to '14-year-old girl'

A sex offender tried to engage someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl in a game where he would give her money if she removed items of clothing and went into school.

David Dowell, 30, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to communicating indecently with a child on social media to obtain sexual gratification from his home in Larbert between January 13 and January 25.

He also admitted sending sexual images and links to adult videos to a child between January 20 and January 24.

The witness in the case was actually an adult posing as a 14-year-old girl named “Melissa”.

Dowell thought he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl called Melissa (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

"The witness got a message from a person called David,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He said he was 29-years-old from Scotland and she told him she was 14. She also mentioned homework and school, referring to that several times.

"He asked her if she was okay with the age difference.”

Dowell then asked “Melissa” if she would like to play a game whereby the less clothing she wore to school the more money he would give her.

"He said ‘top £20 – if you take off more I’ll give you more money’.”

At one staged he asked her: “Have you got a skirt on? What’s underneath?” Can you wear nothing in bed? What colour pants have you got on today?”

He then got even more suggestive, asking her to open her legs and then he sent her the first picture of himself – sitting in a works van.

Ironically it was this photo which help police identify him later on.

Dowell stepped things up yet again when he sent “Melissa” video links to porn videos – one which showed three people having sex.

He told her: “I would love to be doing this with you. Are you enjoying watching it?”

Dowell sent further links, including one for a video showing a female masturbating and asking her if she was ”copying it”.

"The witness stated seven times she was only 14 years of age,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She made several references to school and homework and told him about the repercussions she would receive from her mother.”

Dowell ignored all that and ask her to send him pictures of herself.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “There is no getting away from the fact this is unpleasant behaviour. He has self-referred to the Stop It Now programme.”

Mr Biggam added there was a suggestion Dowell had autism and believed it could be a factor in his offending.

"He doesn’t have a huge deal of insight into his behaviour,” he added.

The court heard Dowell had committed similar offences in the past.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You are someone who has previous analogous offences for this type of behaviour, although I accept these offences were a number of years ago.

"These are particularly shocking instances of sexual conduct directed – as you believed – towards a 14-year-old child. The only good thing is it was not in fact a child receiving your communications.

"You clearly had no concern you were communicating with a 14-year-old child in this way.”

She sentenced Dowell to 29 weeks in prison and made him subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register.

