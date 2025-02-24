Wayward son emptied mum's bank account then assaulted Larbert shop staff

An offender who stole £587 from his mother’s bank account – leaving her with just 39p to her name – then turned violent when shop staff tried to stop him stealing items.

Alfie McGurk, 34, repaid the trust his mum had in him when she gave him her mobile phone by emptying out her bank account.

He later showed his violent side when he attacked female shop assistants who tried to stop him helping himself to various goods within their store.

When they tried to stop him from leaving, he repeated hit one on the head with the base of a bottle and punched another woman on the head.

McGurk attacked staff when they tried to stop him stealing items from the Spar store in Larbert (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

After they got him out of the shop they had to hold the door shut as he tried to force his way back in.

McGurk appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted fraudulently helping himself to his mother’s money while he was staying in a caravan at the family farm in Kilsyth between August 7 and August 8 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a female member of staff at the Spar, Glenbervie Crescent, Larbert, and robbing them of two bottles of wine, a bottle of Lucozade and some chewing gum on January 13.

The offender also admitted a string of shoplifting offences.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said McGurk had been entrusted with his mother’s mobile phone while he was staying in a caravan at the family’s farm. Her bankcard was in a holder within the phone cover, but McGurk did not have permission to use it.

When she heard he may have used the card to access her account she went to confront him with her other son.

She found the phone and the card.

"She discovered several unauthorised transactions made from her account to his account totalling £587. She was left with only 39p in her account. An argument then began between Mr McGurk and the other son and that’s when mother – fearing potential escalation of the situation – phoned the police.”

At the start of 2025 McGurk was up to his usual tricks, trying to steal items from shops.

"It was 7pm when staff saw him walk in with a female and they walked around the shop buying various things before leaving. Then 45 minutes later they noticed Mr McGurk enter the shop again, apparently under the influence of alcohol.

"He asked a member of staff for a half bottle of vodka. He was unable to pay for this and so lifted the bottle and made off with it out of the shop. Then, around 15 minutes later, he reappeared and approached the till, again asking for a bottle of vodka.

“He was told his card didn’t go through and he still owed the shop for the last half bottle of vodka he took. At this point he engaged the staff member in conversation, but all the time asking about the bottle of vodka.

"He then stole chewing gum from the display and left. Fifteen minutes later he was back and demanded a bottle of vodka. A member of staff hit the panic button and police were called.

"At that point Mr McGurk began to walk around the shop selecting items from shelves. He pushed one female member of staff out of the way, took a bottle of Lucozade and two bottles of wine and made to go towards the door.

"Staff tried to stop him this time and he pushed them and then repeatedly struck a female member of staff on the head using the base of a water bottle he had picked up.

"He then punched another female member of staff on the head, causing her to scrape her arm against the door, injuring her. One of the bottles he had lifted fell and smashed during the altercation.

"Staff managed to get him out of the shop and held the door shut as he tried to get back in again.”

The staff members had bruises following the incident and one woman said her head felt tender following McGurk’s attack on her.

It was stated McGurk had suffered from mental health difficulties from a very young age and these difficulties were “exacerbated” whenever he consumed alcohol.

The court heard when he drinks his mental health deteriorates and things go “badly wrong”.

Addressing McGurk, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “There needs to be a considerable element of public protection in any sentence I pass. You have nine separate offences of assault in your previous convictions.

"This was an assault in a shop where staff were trying to do their job to protect their stock from your repeated attempts to steal it.”

As far as the thefts from the store and assaults were concerned, he sentenced McGurk, 24 Cross Street, Bainsford, to eight months in prison.

Sheriff Harris also made McGurk subject to an anti-social behaviour order, effectively banning him from setting food in the Spar store, Glenbervie Crescent, larbert for the next 10 years.

He then sentenced him to a further four months in prison for the offence which saw him stealing from his mother and other theft offences.

"It was an utterly despicable offence, leaving your mother with only 39p in her back account,” added Sheriff Harris.

Those sentences will run consecutively so McGurk was handed a 12 month prison sentence in total, back dated to January 14.