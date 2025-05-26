'Vulnerable' Grangemouth offender claimed she was forced to steal charity tins
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Michelle Verhees, 37, had admitted a string of thefts – mainly of charity tins – from shops in the Falkirk area.
The offences included thefts of charity tins from Greggs, La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth and the Post Office, Suilven Heights, Laurieston on April 9, the Card Factory, La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth on April 11 and Mart Express, Vicar Street, Falkirk on January 26.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Verhees was a vulnerable woman who was basically fed drugs by criminals and then taken off to steal for them.
He said: “She has been visited by by these two men – her on/off ex-partner and a career criminal – and they take her places in her car and tell her to go and steal charity boxes and she does that.
"Prior to this she was given drugs and has taken them.”
Mr Hutchison said Verhees, who lives in the Grangemouth area, was actually doing well on her court orders.
"Unfortunately she has caught up with this ex partner. Her vulnerability had been used to benefit other people. She was certainly not the main mover in these crimes.”
Sheriff Alison Michie allowed Verhees’ community payback order to continue and fix a review for July 17.
She deferred sentence until that date and released Verhees on bail.