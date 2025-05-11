Violent Stenhousemuir offender attacked pub staff and then resisted police
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Reece Ferguson, 22, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Carron Works, Bank Street, Falkirk and struggling with police officers in Park Street, Falkirk on March 7.
"It was 9.15pm and the witness was working in Carron Works,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was noticed the accused in the premises asking customers to buy him alcohol.
"The accused had been refused service and the witness asked him to leave. The accused pushed him backwards and then punched him to the head. He was not injured at that point and the accused left the pub.
"He attempted to re-enter the Carron Works and was again told to leave. The accused punched the man to the head again, which this time resulted in a minor cut above his right eyebrow.
“At 9.30pm police attended and the accused then made off. They chased him and caught up with him. The accused began to struggle and they restrained him against a fence.
"They handcuffed him and he was taken to the ground, where leg restraints were placed on him and he was brought under control.”
Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “He has sincere remorse in regards to this incident – he had been drinking to excess.”
Sheriff Paul Ralph placed Ferguson, 4 Christie Terrace, Stenhousemuir, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to August 7.