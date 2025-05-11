Violent Stenhousemuir offender attacked pub staff and then resisted police

Refused service at the bar an offender tried to get customers to buy him more booze and then punched a member of staff when his ploy failed.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Reece Ferguson, 22, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Carron Works, Bank Street, Falkirk and struggling with police officers in Park Street, Falkirk on March 7.

"It was 9.15pm and the witness was working in Carron Works,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was noticed the accused in the premises asking customers to buy him alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The accused had been refused service and the witness asked him to leave. The accused pushed him backwards and then punched him to the head. He was not injured at that point and the accused left the pub.

Ferguson attacked a member of staff inside the town centre pub (Picture: Submitted)

"He attempted to re-enter the Carron Works and was again told to leave. The accused punched the man to the head again, which this time resulted in a minor cut above his right eyebrow.

“At 9.30pm police attended and the accused then made off. They chased him and caught up with him. The accused began to struggle and they restrained him against a fence.

"They handcuffed him and he was taken to the ground, where leg restraints were placed on him and he was brought under control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “He has sincere remorse in regards to this incident – he had been drinking to excess.”

Sheriff Paul Ralph placed Ferguson, 4 Christie Terrace, Stenhousemuir, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to August 7.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.