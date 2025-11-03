Violent Grangemouth offender started hitting himself after police arrest

An offender who started attacking himself after being arrested has now been released from custody despite there being “concerns” about him.

Terry Shaw, 32, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted struggling with police officers and threatening behaviour – challenging police officers to fight and striking himself within a police vehicle – in Fairlie Drive, Camelon on September 1.

The court heard Shaw, 222 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, would be staying at his mother’s address when he was released.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “There are concerns about you.”

Shaw started striking himself after he was arrested and placed in a police vehicle (Picture: National World)

She deferred sentence on him until November 13 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report to be carried out. He was released on bail until that time to allow the report to be carried out in the community.

In the past Shaw has breached a restriction of liberty order when he cut off his electronic monitoring tag.

