Violent Grangemouth offender gets chance at 'life changing' experience

An offender who repeatedly struck someone with his fists and feet was said to be a perfect candidate for the Venture Trust Project.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Daniel Bryce, 22, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – repeatedly punching him and kicking him on the body – in Jura Place, Grangemouth on August 23.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki was not happy about the way Bryce presented in court, but she did note he was just the kind of young adult the Venture Trust was set up to help.

"He is not very well this morning clearly,” she said and asked him if he had managed to find employment.

Bryce appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"I’ve got wee side jobs I do every now and again,” he replied.

Sheriff Labaki deferred sentence on Bryce, 87 Dundas Street, Grangemouth, until December 11 for an up to date supplementary criminal justice social work report and a Venture Trust assessment.

"It could be quite life changing for you,” she said.

