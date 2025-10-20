Violent Denny offender will have work to do after he gets out of prison

By Court Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2025, 09:23 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 10:16 BST
An offender who attacked a police officer will be busy man when he is released from custody.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dylan Irvine, 31, had pleaded guilty to assaulting the officer – kicking her on the body – at his 84 Godfrey Avenue, Denny home on August 13 last year.

Sheriff Paul Ralph noted Irvine still had 270 hours of unpaid work still outstanding and ordered him to complete it when he was released from his custodial sentence in December.

