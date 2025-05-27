Vile tuition: Falkirk sex offender attempted to get '14-year-old girl' to perform sex act

A first offender thought he was giving instruction to a 14-year-old girl on sex acts but it was an adult decoy who reported his filthy online chat to the police.

Patryk Roman, 31, told the “young girl” he was “looking for fun” and could pay for it.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Roman had pleaded guilty to communicating indecently with a child – repeatedly sending messages of a sexual nature – at his home address in Ladysmill, Falkirk, between November 24 and December 1 last year.

The court heard the witness was operating as a decoy to identify people online who are communication in a sexual manner with children.

Roman contacted 'Sophie' online believing her to be just 14-years-old (Picture: Submitted)

Posing as 14-year-old “Sophie”, the witness soon came to the attention of Roman.

"During the conversation the accused stated ‘I’m looking for fun and can pay for it’,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “If you’re interested in getting extra cash – if not, sorry for the offer.

"They exchanged mobile phone numbers and he messaged her on WhatsApp. He said ‘It’s Patryk here – does it bother you that I’m much older than you?’ and she replied ‘If it’s okay with you then I’m okay with it too’.

"He then said ‘You said you’re 14 – do you have any boyfriends or someone you like? I mean like cuddling, walking hand in hand, kissing and some different, more exciting stuff’

"He then asked if she had ever watched any porn movies beforer.”

What followed was Roman’s attempt to get “Sophie” to perform a sex act for him under his “guidance” and instruction.

He then got “cold feet”, as it were, and seemed to realise the trouble he was now in.

At one stage he stated: “I’m sorry for my behaviour – I hope I didn’t offend you. Forgive me please and I will just disappear now. When someone finds out what I sent you I could go to jail, so please don’t tell anyone.”

Police were contacted and Roman was arrested.

The court heard he had no previous convictions and the “only explanation” he could give for what he did was his level of intoxication at the time.

It was stated he had now left his employment, due to his embarrassment over committing this offence.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You believed you were communicating with a 14-year-old child – it’s only fortunate this was not in fact the case, but you could not have known that.

"A similar case in court this morning resulted in the accused going to custody. However, you appear before the court today with no previous convictions.”

She placed Roman, who required the services of an interpreter, on a supervised community payback order for two wears with a conduct requirement he not communicate with or be in the company of any person under the age of 18, unless it is with the authority of his supervising officer.

He was also ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work within 18 months and made subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register for two years.

