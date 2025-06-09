'Utter desperation': Larbert cocaine dealer was on a path to 'self destruction'
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jonathan Scrimgeour, 30, had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drug cocaine at Craig Engineering, Whiteside Place, Bathgate from December 12, 2023 to January 13, 2024.
It was stated it was “very much out of character” for Scrimgeour to become involved in something like this.
However, due to circumstances at the time, he fell into a “state of utter, utter desperation”. He was also said to have suffered through the break up of a long-term relationship where he understood his partner had been unfaithful to him.
He had been taking cocaine recreationally and was said to have been on a path to “self destruction”.
His drug use then “escalated” to the point where the supplier was “issuing threats of violence to him and his family”.
Scrimgeour was said to have even spent time in a psychiatric ward and was now working with Change Grow Live in order to deal with his drug misuse.
He was said to be a low risk of reoffending.
Sheriff Simon Collins read a letter regarding Scrimgeour from Change Grow Live.
The court heard Scrimgeour had a drug possession offence from 12 years ago on his record.
Sheriff Collins said: “You have pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a substantial amount of class A drugs, particularly cocaine. Those who concern themselves in the supply of class A drugs should be sent to prison – unless there are exceptional circumstances.”
He obviously thought Scrimgeour’s circumstances were exceptional because he placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he engage with drug treatment and mental health services in that time and complete 300 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his 44 Alloway Wynd, Larbert home between the hours of 7pm and 7am each day for the next four months.