'Utter desperation': Larbert cocaine dealer was on a path to 'self destruction'

A drug dealer who was on a path of “self destruction” was spared a prison sentence due to his “exceptional circumstances”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jonathan Scrimgeour, 30, had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drug cocaine at Craig Engineering, Whiteside Place, Bathgate from December 12, 2023 to January 13, 2024.

It was stated it was “very much out of character” for Scrimgeour to become involved in something like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, due to circumstances at the time, he fell into a “state of utter, utter desperation”. He was also said to have suffered through the break up of a long-term relationship where he understood his partner had been unfaithful to him.

Scrimgeour appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He had been taking cocaine recreationally and was said to have been on a path to “self destruction”.

His drug use then “escalated” to the point where the supplier was “issuing threats of violence to him and his family”.

Scrimgeour was said to have even spent time in a psychiatric ward and was now working with Change Grow Live in order to deal with his drug misuse.

He was said to be a low risk of reoffending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Simon Collins read a letter regarding Scrimgeour from Change Grow Live.

The court heard Scrimgeour had a drug possession offence from 12 years ago on his record.

Sheriff Collins said: “You have pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a substantial amount of class A drugs, particularly cocaine. Those who concern themselves in the supply of class A drugs should be sent to prison – unless there are exceptional circumstances.”

He obviously thought Scrimgeour’s circumstances were exceptional because he placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he engage with drug treatment and mental health services in that time and complete 300 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his 44 Alloway Wynd, Larbert home between the hours of 7pm and 7am each day for the next four months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.