'Unpleasant incident': Maddiston man's mad moment costs him a fair wad of cash

An offender was said to have put his violent ways behind him to marry his partner but he was still hit hard in the pocket.

Craig McLaren, 34, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence – at his 46 Kenny Drive, Maddiston home on July 9 last year.

The court heard McLaren had been off good behaviour since committing the offence, which was said to be a “one off” incident, and had now married his partner and been on holiday with her.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It was an unpleasant incident which occurred in the presence of a young child. You have a lengthy record of previous offending, but that ended when you were around 19 or 20.

McLaren appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Yourself and the complainer have married and remain in a relationship so I will fine you in this case.”

Sheriff Michie ordered McLaren to pay £470 with two months.

