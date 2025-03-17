'Unpleasant incident': Maddiston man's mad moment costs him a fair wad of cash
Craig McLaren, 34, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence – at his 46 Kenny Drive, Maddiston home on July 9 last year.
The court heard McLaren had been off good behaviour since committing the offence, which was said to be a “one off” incident, and had now married his partner and been on holiday with her.
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It was an unpleasant incident which occurred in the presence of a young child. You have a lengthy record of previous offending, but that ended when you were around 19 or 20.
"Yourself and the complainer have married and remain in a relationship so I will fine you in this case.”
Sheriff Michie ordered McLaren to pay £470 with two months.