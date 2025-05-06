Two-year prison sentence for Grangemouth offender who assaulted himself

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender was abusive to police officers who were trying to get investigate to assault claims.

In the end it turned out that Ryan Thomson, 27, had actually attacked himself.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Thomson had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making threats of violence towards police officers – at Falkirk Police Station on August 23, 2023.

He also admitted threatening behaviour at his 63 Portal Road, Grangemouth, on November 9 and November 10 last year.

Thomson was arrested by police officers after he became abusive towards them as they investigated his assault claims (Picture: National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused had been arrested in relation to another matter and taken to Falkirk Police Station. While being held there awaiting processing in the rear of a police vehicle, he began to become abusive and threatening.

"He said ‘I’ll follow you home – I’ll remember your face’.”

On another occasion police received a call saying someone had been attacked by youths.

"The male was the accused,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was very intoxicated and was hostile towards police officers, swearing at them. He had minor bruising and cuts to his face.

"Officers said they were only trying to investigate what had been reported, but he continued to shout and swear at them and attempted to bit one officer’s leg.”

The court heard Thomson, who had been remanded on a petition matter, actually assaulted himself on the last occasion.

It was stated he “gets drunk, police appear and he acts entirely inappropriately”.

Sheriff David Hall said he had no alternative but to send Thomson to prison for 27 months back dated to April 7.

