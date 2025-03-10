Two arrested and drugs seized following raid in Falkirk area village

By James Trimble
Published 10th Mar 2025, 09:18 BST
A man and women were arrested and a quantity of drugs and cash were seized following a drugs raid in a Falkirk area village.

The raid was carried out after police received information from members of the public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, March 7, Braes community policing team executed a search warrant in California, during which time a quantity of controlled drugs and cash was recovered.

"Both the male and female occupants were arrested and will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”

