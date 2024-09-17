Twisted fire starter wrecked Polmont YOI cell because he wanted move closer to pals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Egan Ritchie, 21, had pleaded guilty to recklessly damaging property on September 12 last year and deliberately setting fires at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on October 23, 2023 and January 30, 2024.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “The accused was in his cell at the YOI when he began to smash up his cell. As a result he was moved from his cell to another.

"Witnesses saw damaged to his bed mattress and sink. He stated his reason for causing the damage was he wanted to move to a cell closer to his friends. He caused £1098 worth of damage.”

Ritchie’s vandalism soon progressed to fire raising.

"The accused was the sole occupant of cell 13,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Witnesses could smell smoke coming from his cell. They opened the latch and could see a lot of smoke within.

"The accused said he had set a fire in the toilet area, but had then put it out. He used a sweetie wrapper and a vape to start the fire. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended."

On another occasion a prison officer asked Ritchie, who had just emerged from the showers, not to set any more fires. Ritchie then stated he had just set one moments earlier.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 8.30am and the accused was having a shower within the segregation block. The prison officer escorted him back to his cell and while they were walking he told the accused to stop lighting fires.

"The accused stated ‘It’s a bit late for that’. Thereafter the fire alarm sounded. The accused had set fire to a towel.”

Ritchie, who was representing himself, was asked by Sheriff Alison Michie if he wanted to say anything in mitigation of his offences.

He responded: “Nah.”

The court heard Ritchie was serving a custodial sentence with a release date of September 2028 at the earliest.

Sheriff Michie said: “This posed a significant danger to staff and other prisoners, who clearly are not able to escape from any fire on their own.”

She sentenced Ritchie, 5 MIlton Crescent, Dreghorn, Irvine, to six months in prison consecutive to his current sentence.