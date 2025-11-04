Turf war: 'Workman' tools up with shears as Braes gardeners defend their patch

An offender armed himself with a pair of shears after he and a pal ran into some angry gardeners.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Darren Reid, 22, had pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in Rosemead Terrace, California on April 29 last year.

At a previous court appearance the procurator fiscal depute said: “Police were contacted and attended. They saw the accused walking along the road while he was in possession of garden shears.”

At the time, Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, explained Reid and his colleague had been in the area to see if anyone needed gardening work done. Unfortunately they ran into some gardeners “not very happy” to see them on their “patch”.

Reid appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Last Thursday Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This happened when you were involved with criminality that you are not involved in now.”

She placed Reid, Castings Hostel, Castings Avenue, Falkirk, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

