True: Martin Kemp, 65, admits bothering Bo'ness neighbour and breaching court order

A dispute between neighbours continued as an offender who could not ‘control his emotions’ found himself back in court.

Ignoring his court order to steer clear of her, Martin Kemp, 65, instead shouted at his neighbour on two occasions. His actions were captured by his neighbour on her mobile phone.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kemp had admitted breaching a non-harassment order not to have any contact with a woman in Baptie Place, Bo’ness, between February 7 and February 8.

"The window was open at the accused’s home address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She was walking upstairs and he began shouting towards her. She got her phone our to film the accused.

Kemp appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She late went into her garden and again heard the accused shouting at her. This was also caught on her phone camera.”

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “This is long-running dispute with neighbours. He was not able to control his emotions. He knows this behaviour is not acceptable.”

The court heard there was still 15 months of Kemp’s existing non-harassment order left to run.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki imposed another non-harassment order – this one for two years – to add to the order he was already on. She also placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 60 hours of unpaid work within six months.

"Clearly you don’t like each other,” said Sheriff Labaki. “But you have to abstain from the way you’ve been behaving, otherwise you will find yourself back in court.”

