An offender with “difficulties” who is “triggered” whenever she sees police officers hurled racist abuse at a person who was just trying to help her and told the woman “I hate Asians – I’m not a nice person.”

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Megan Cameron, 27, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Bellsdyke Hospital, Larbert, on a number of occasions including January 1, January 17 and February 7 and acting in a racially aggravated manner at the same location on April 8.

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 11.30am and the accused was within her bedroom at the location. The witness who was working there at the time saw the accused repeatedly banging her had against a wardrobe.

"The witness told her to stop and the accused swore at her and continued banging her head against furniture. Other witnesses who worked within the address attended and the accused shouted and swore at them, stating she would struggle with them if they didn’t leave.”

Cameron appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

On another occasion trouble started after Cameron saw police officers leaving the premises.

"She told another resident she becomes triggered whenever she sees police officers,” said Mr Lynch. “She returned to her bedroom and started banging her head off the wardrobe.

"She was asked to desist, but refused and has then been restrained for her own safety by members of staff.”

"It was 8pm and the accused had been restrained by staff on a number of occasions. A member of staff has gone to the accused’s bedroom and seen the accused banging her head off a wardrobe.

"The member of staff attempted to restrain the accused and the accused has punched her to the chest. The at 10pm she swore racist abuse at a member of staff saying ‘I hate Asians – I’m not a nice person’."

Admonishing Cameron, Sheriff Garry Sutherland said: “You’re a young lady who has difficulties, but I’m going to to say to you you’re going to keep ending up in court if you keep behaving like this.

"You’re admonished this time, but it won’t be the case if you end up in court again.”