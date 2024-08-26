Troubled offender takes to the streets of Bainsford looking for 'Darren' and spoiling for a fight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who was struggling with substances as she came to the end of a relationship headed out into the streets looking for someone called “Darren”.

Tracey Cole, 45, did not find him, but she did manage to scare a family telling them to “do one” and challenging a member of the household to a fight as she looked around their garden, presumably for “Darren”.

Police were called and Cole turned her attention to them, violently kicking out at officers, who reportedly had to give her Naloxone and then took her to hospital.

Cole appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and struggling with police officers in Carronside Street, Bainsford and Forth Valley Royal Hospital on November 11 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 2.30pm and the witness were within their home address when they heard the accused out in the street shouting for someone named Darren.

"As she walked past the address she turned and shouted ‘I’m coming round to check in these gardens’ and witnesses saw the accused walking up the side of their house.

“There was a brief exchange between one of the witnesses and the accused and she told him to ‘do one’ and invited him to come out for a fight. Police attended at the location and traced the accused.

"She was arrested and was seen to be under the influence and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital due to her level of intoxication. While there she engaged in a struggle with police officers and repeated kicked out at them.”

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “She was reaching the end of a relationship and her mental health was going downhill and she consumed a large quantity of tablets.”

Mr Morrow added that police reportedly had to use Naloxone on Cole she was in such a state.

Sheriff Craig Harris said normally Cole’s behaviour – threatening members of the public in their homes and then police officers at a hospital – could lead to a prison sentence.

However, he fined Cole, 32 Thornbridge Gardens, Falkirk, the sum of £520 to be paid at a rated of £20 per fortnight.