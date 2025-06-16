Tracked back: Thief pinched school iPads but forgot to disable location device

A habitual house breaker smashed his way into a primary school to pinch eight iPads but was easily traced by police using the “locate my device” app.

Officers found Michael Murray, 37, in bed at his 21 Windsor Road, Falkirk home with the iPads strewn around the floor of the premises.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Murray had pleaded guilty to breaking into St Francis Xavier Primary School, Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk, on May 19 and stealing the iPads and other electrical items.

The theft was discovered on Monday morning when witnesses saw the school office was in a stated of disrepair and the office window had been smashed and the iPads were missing.

Murry broke into the Merchiston Avenue school and stealing the iPads and other equipment (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Police were contacted and CCTV was reviewed, showing a male – Murray – entering school grounds at around 5am, before leaving with a bag containing the iPads.

Fortunately the iPads still had their location device on so witnesses were able to show police officers where they were.

Officers attended at Murray’s address.

"There was no response,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They became concerned for the welfare of the resident and entered by force. The accused was in bed and officers saw the iPads scattered all over the floor.

"The accused stated he had broken into the school and stolen the devices.”

The £6000 of items were fully recovered, but Murray had caused £200 worth of damage during the break-in and had put pupils in a "state of fear and panic” when they saw the smashed window on Monday morning and heard what had happened.

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “He has a record which is unenviable and he has problems with substance misuse.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “This is a heartless and callous crime of breaking into a primary school while you were under the influence of street Valium – all so you could sell the iPads, so you could get more drugs.”

He noted the effect the crime would have had on the children at the school and Murray’s five previous convictions for house breaking and sentence him to 15 months in prison.

