Top deck debauchery: Offender chooses to pleasure himself on public transport in Camelon

An offender boarded a double decker bus, went upstairs and proceeded to pleasure himself as passengers listened to him grunting.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Purches, 55, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to public indecency – repeatedly touching his genitals and masturbating – on board bus travelling between Stirling Road, Camelon and Forth Valley Royal Hospital on January 9.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 3.30pm when the accused boarded a bus travelling between Falkirk and Stirling. He got on at Camelon and walked upstairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During the 10 minute journey a passenger could hear a strong grunting noise but did not turn around. The accused had his legs spread out with one hand on the seat in front of him and his other hand under his tracksuit bottoms.

Purches appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The accused was masturbating on a public bus and police were thereafter contacted and he was cautioned and charged.”

The court heard Purches was “thoroughly embarrassed” by his behaviour and maintains he cannot remember anything about because he had consumed some sort of “illicit substance” prior to his journey on the bus.

It was stated this was his first offence since 2022 and he had struggled with substance misuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was said to stay with his elderly mother, who relies on him on a day to day basis due to her having a number of health issues.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “The court considers this to be a particularly concerning incident, which would have been alarming for any other members of the public on the bus on that day."

She noted he did not have any sexual offending in his criminal history, only crimes of violence and dishonesty.

She placed him on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the conduct requirement he does not have any contact with anyone under the age of 18 during that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work within 18 months.

Sheriff Michie stated the offence did not mean Purches, 8 Petrel Way, Dunfermline, would be made subject to the notifications requirements of the sex offenders register.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.