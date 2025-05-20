Time's up: Non-compliant Grangemouth offender sees his work hours increase
Jason McNairn, 26, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by entering Moriston Court, Grangemouth on February 25 last year.
The court heard McNairn, 205 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, had not been engaging with the community payback order he received for the offence.
Sheriff Craig Harris said he could vary the order if McNairn was willing to re-engage with it – which he subsequently confirmed he was willing to do.
The supervision element of the order was increased from two years to three years and his unpaid work was increased from 200 to 250 hours. He was also placed on the Caledonian domestic abuse programme from three years instead of two.
Sheriff Harris called for a review of the order on July 10.