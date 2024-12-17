Thug held key in fist when he punched man's head during Grangemouth assault

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Dec 2024, 12:38 BST
A thug who attacked and injured a man – punching him on the head while holding a key in his fist – has been sent to prison.

Robert Williamson’s violent past offending and the severity of the most recent attack ensured he was put behind bars.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Williamson, 35, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – punching him on the head while holding a metal key in his hand – to his severe injury at an address in Bute Place, Grangemouth, on May 29.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Williamson’s record and the violent nature of the offence and stated there was no alternative but to send him to custody.

He sentenced Williamson, address listed as Low Moss Prison, to 28 months in prison back dated to May 30. He also made him subject to a 12-month supervised release order.

