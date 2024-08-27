Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thug who beat up a 54-year-old man after going with him to a supermarket cashpoint to withdraw his benefits was jailed for 40 months on Tuesday.

Shaun Wilson, 39, had been taking drugs with his victim, Derek Laidlaw, 54, before accompanying him to the ATM at Tesco in Camelon.

Mr Laidlaw, whose benefit money had become available just that evening from the cashpoint, withdrew £250, Stirling Sheriff Court was told.

After they left the Tesco car park, Wilson attacked Mr Laidlaw, punched him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground, repeatedly kicked him on the head and body, and robbed him of all the money and his mobile phone.

The incident happened after the victim withdraw money at the cashpoint at Tesco Camelon. Picture: Michael Gillen

Mr Laidlaw was found injured by police, with blood all over his face.

He had a fractured nose, cheek, jaw and eye socket, and cuts to the head and lip.

Wilson, of Falkirk, single and unemployed, who appeared in the courtroom by video link, pleaded guilty on indictment to assault and robbery. He also admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of the controlled drug diazepam.

The incident occurred on October 25 last year.

Solicitor-advocate Stephen Biggam, defending, said: “This could be described as a blue-on-blue attack.”

Imposing the 40 month jail term, Sheriff Derek Hamilton told Wilson: “This assault involved you hitting Mr Laidlaw on the head to his severe injury. That is an extremely serious matter and he had significant injuries.”