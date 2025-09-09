Thug bashed shopkeeper in Bainsford after being refused booze
When the shop worker refused, Alan McAllister, 42, lashed out and punched the man on the head.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McAllister had pleaded guilty to assaulting a shop worker – punching him on the head – outside the store in 120 Haugh Street, Bainsford on July 9 last year.
The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 7.05am and the complainer has attended his place of work to open up his shop. Two males called after him to ask him if they could purchase a bottle of vodka.
"This was refused due to the time of day. The accused was annoyed by the refusal and, without warning, punched the complainer to the head.”
Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said McAllister had cleaned up his act in the months since committing the offence.
"Since the birth of his son he has made significant improvements to his lifestyle,” he added.
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You can consider yourself fortunate you’re not being sent to prison. The individual concerned here must have been terrified about what might have happened.
"Fortunately there was no injury.”
He placed McAllister, 27 Merchants Road, Guildtown, Perth, on a supervised community payback order for six months with the condition he complete 135 hours unpaid work in 12 months.
He was also ordered to pay the shop worker £400 compensation at a rate of £100 per month.