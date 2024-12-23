'This is Scotland': Drunken offender calls police officer an 'immigrant' after Denny domestic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drunken offender got involved with a “stand off” with his partner before shoving her out of the house and onto the ground.

Jamie Johnstone, 36, then turned his attention towards police officers who were taking him into custody, abusing on racially and calling him an “immigrant”, telling him ‘this is Scotland’.

Before that he had made his partner’s life a misery, calling her a “bitch”, a “mad bitch” and physically throwing her out onto the street after he had been drinking with friends for most of the night, getting more and more aggressive the more alcohol he consumed.

Johnstone appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at his 98 Anderson Drive, Denny home and racially aggravated threatening behaviour at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, Falkirk on August 3.

Johnstone hurled racist abuse at a police officer at Falkirk Police Station (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

The court heard Johnstone and his partner had been in a relationship for seven months when the incident happened. She had gone to pick up her niece and took her to the park which Johnstone and his friends were drinking in the house.

Lucy Clarke, procurator fiscal depute, said: "Over the next few hours the complainer could see the accused was getting louder and increasingly aggressive the more intoxicated he became.

"At 11pm he started shouting and swearing, saying ‘you bitch, get out my house and take your niece with you’. The complainer took the children upstairs and told them to wait in the bedroom.

"The accused told her ‘if you are going to leave the house it will be the last time you leave you bitch’. She went upstairs and told the children to get packed , they were leaving.

"She contacted police and shouted at the accuse to leave the room, which he refused to do. When she got to the bottom of the stairs there was a violent struggle and, as part of that struggle, he shoved her out the front door.

"The struggle ended with the complainer falling to the ground outside the door. He was clocking her as she tried to back into the house, shouting ‘get out of my house you mad bitch’.

"He began to issue threats of violence to the police officers who were dealing with him. Threats included him saying ‘I’m going to kill you two’ and ‘if I see you in my street you’re dead’."

Johnstone then hurled racist abuse at one officer, calling him an ‘immigrant’ among other things and saying ‘this is Scotland’.

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “There had been some kind of fall out. He wanted her to leave the house and she wasn’t keen on leaving the house. There was some form of stand off.”

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Johnstone had managed to stay out of trouble for six years before this incident, but stated his conduct – especially towards the police officer – had been “horrific”.

He placed Johnstone on a supervised community payback order for six months with the condition he complete 230 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. He also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any physical contact with his partner for three months.