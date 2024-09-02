Things get heated between police and offender outside Stenhousemuir Indian takeaway
An offender got hot under the collar outside an Indian takeaway and started making violent threats towards police officers.
Paul Sharp, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – making threats of violence towards police officers – on the footpath outside Chillies, Main Street, Stenhousemuir on February 23.
Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentence on Sharp, 14 Akarit Road, Stenhousemuir, for three months to November 28 to see if he could be of good behaviour in that time.