Thieving Teven: Chronic Falkirk shoplifter gets prison sentence for latest pinching spree

A cocaine addicted shoplifter asked to be sent to custody after her current crop of crimes saw her steal almost £500 worth of goods.

Natasha Teven, 39, stole goods – including food and alcohol – to fund her drug habit after she was released from her previous spell behind bars.

She was said to be currently serving a six month prison sentence for other matters with an liberation date of June 26.

Teven appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted a string of shoplifting offence – the majority of which took place at the Scotmid store, High Street, Bonnybridge in January and February.

Teven stole £140 worth of alcohol from the M&S store in Falkirk Central Retail Park (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

She also stole £140 worth of alcohol from the M&S store in Falkirk Central Retail Park on March 5.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “She was having difficulties following her release from her last custodial sentence. She had a significant cocaine habit. She's had a very difficult life, with her own substance misuse issues and her family substance misuse issues – particular her younger brother.

"She’s asked me to ask my lord to deal with the matter with a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said there was little choice but to oblige that request.

"You have a very long record for matters of dishonesty,” he said. “It can only be a lengthy prison sentence for this catalogue of shoplifting offences.”

He sentenced Teven, 37 Stirling Road, Falkirk, to seven months in prison to be served consecutively to her current prison sentence.

