Thieving landscaper was on path to custody when he challenged 'bully' cop to fight in Falkirk

An offender branded a police officer a “big bully” and told him he would see him again “when you’re not working”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stuart Anderson, 36, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Hillary Road, Stenhousemuir, on July 18 and again in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on February 26 last year.

He also admitted theft of razors from Asda, in Newmarket Street, Falkirk on June 8 , 2024 and breaking into Cafe Corvina, Grahams Road, Falkirk to steal money on February 5, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard police turned up at the location to deal with a separate incident and things got heated when Anderson began objecting to a woman being arrested.

When he was not making a nuisance of himself with police officers, Anderson was pinching razors from Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The female was put in the rear of a police van,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “An officer shouted at the accused to get back and put his hand on him. The accused then stretched his arms out wide saying ‘come on then, let’s go – you’re nothing but a big bully’ and calling the police officer ‘lanky big b*****d’, telling him ‘I’ll see you when you’re not working’."

Anderson’s threatening behaviour reared its ugly head onchttps://www.yourworld.net/submit/e again at an address early in the morning when he turned up at the home of his pregnant on/off partner.

"The accused was at the front door. He was not offered entry, but then continuously banged on the rear door, demanding to be let in. Police were contacted and officers found him on the rear steps.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Anderson was still hopeful there could still be a reconciliation with his former partner, who is expecting their child in October.

Mr Aitken added that landscaper Anderson had issues with alcohol.

Sheriff Alison Michie said she had some reservations regarding Anderson’s ability to engage with a community-based disposal, due to him having breached such an order last year.

However, she placed Anderson, address listed as no fixed abode, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 135 hours of unpaid work in that time and engages with alcohol counselling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to go near the home address of his former partner or have any contact with her for 12 months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper