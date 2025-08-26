Thieving landscaper was on path to custody when he challenged 'bully' cop to fight in Falkirk
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stuart Anderson, 36, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Hillary Road, Stenhousemuir, on July 18 and again in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on February 26 last year.
He also admitted theft of razors from Asda, in Newmarket Street, Falkirk on June 8 , 2024 and breaking into Cafe Corvina, Grahams Road, Falkirk to steal money on February 5, 2024.
The court heard police turned up at the location to deal with a separate incident and things got heated when Anderson began objecting to a woman being arrested.
"The female was put in the rear of a police van,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “An officer shouted at the accused to get back and put his hand on him. The accused then stretched his arms out wide saying ‘come on then, let’s go – you’re nothing but a big bully’ and calling the police officer ‘lanky big b*****d’, telling him ‘I’ll see you when you’re not working’."
Anderson’s threatening behaviour reared its ugly head onchttps://www.yourworld.net/submit/e again at an address early in the morning when he turned up at the home of his pregnant on/off partner.
"The accused was at the front door. He was not offered entry, but then continuously banged on the rear door, demanding to be let in. Police were contacted and officers found him on the rear steps.”
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Anderson was still hopeful there could still be a reconciliation with his former partner, who is expecting their child in October.
Mr Aitken added that landscaper Anderson had issues with alcohol.
Sheriff Alison Michie said she had some reservations regarding Anderson’s ability to engage with a community-based disposal, due to him having breached such an order last year.
However, she placed Anderson, address listed as no fixed abode, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 135 hours of unpaid work in that time and engages with alcohol counselling.
She also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to go near the home address of his former partner or have any contact with her for 12 months.