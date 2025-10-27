The penny finally dropped for Langlees pest after ex called in the police

An offender could not stop pestering his ex partner and even grabbed her arm at one stage when she tried to close the door on him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Michael Murray, 55, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused his former partner fear and alarm at various locations, including Pembroke Street, Larbert, Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill and Stirling Train Station between JUne 10, 2023 and April 7, 2025.

He also admitted threatening behaviour, uttering threats, at an address in Pembroke Street on April 7, 2025.

The procurator fiscal depute ran down a series of frightening encounters between Murray and his former partner over a number of months and years, which saw him – at various stages – chap doors and try door handles, look through the letterbox as he shouted her name and look through her kitchen window.

Murray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"One one occasion the complainer and her daughter were within the address when they heard someone chap the door and saw the accused standing there. She attempted to close the door, but he grabbed her by the arm, prevent her from doing so.

"She asked the accused to let her go and to leave.”

In one stretch Murray was spotted 30 times in and around the area of a bus stop near the premises – as well as cycling up and down the street.

On another occasion Murray’s sinister silhouette was spotted behind a door before he chapped it.

One close encounter happened at Stirling Railway Station.

“The accused approached her to make conversation,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She ignored him and walked away into the station and he followed her. He said he would come with her because they were getting the same train.

"He then asked her not to give up on their relationship. She made it clear she was not interested and asked him to leave her alone.”

At one stage Murray put receipts through her letterbox so she could get “points” on them and asked if he could speak to her so he could show her a claim about money he had received.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Murray now knew the relationship was over.

“Thankfully, the penny has dropped for Mr Murray,” he added. “His behaviour is unacceptable. He is hyper-vigilant towards his family and seeks to protect them. He sustained a brain injury and that has effected his behaviour.

"This was the break-up of the most significant relationship of is life.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said the whole experience must have been terrifying for the woman and her daughter.

She placed Murray, 9 Cobblebrae Crescent, Langlees, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he completes 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner or her two daughters for the next five years.

A review was called for on December 18 to see how Murray was progressing with the order.

