Tempers flare during Carronshore barbecue as offender unleashes tongue lashing at partner
Robert Murray, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing at his partner – at an address in North Main Street, Carronshore on May 16.
The court heard Murray was outside at a BBQ and his partner, who had just returned from work, was in the house preparing food when tempers flared.
Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “It was at the tail end of the relationship. They have now separated. This seems to be an isolated incident.
Sheriff Craig Harris noted sentence had been deferred on Murray, 106 North Main Street, Carronshore, for three months for his good behaviour – and he had managed to steer clear of trouble in that time.
Sheriff Harris simply admonished him.