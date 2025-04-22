Tempers flare at Grangemouth family BBQ and lead to crowbar attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Things got heated at a family barbecue when an offender was told to leave the premises only to return armed with a crowbar.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding to an argument over “old family issues” John Rice, 45, then started swinging the crowbar, striking a man on the knee and leaving him with an injury that requited him to rely on crutches to get around.

Rice had initially left the family gathering due to a “verbal disagreement”, but he had then returned armed with the crowbar to “sort matters out”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Rice had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a man to his injury – repeatedly striking him with a crowbar – at an address in Orchard Street, Grangemouth on June 23 last year.

Things got heated when Rice turned up at a family barbecue (Picture: Submitted)

“It was 4pm and the witness was at her home for a barbecue,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “At around 10pm the accused attended at the address and an hour later had a verbal disagreement with the witness over old family issues and they had a physical altercation in the garden.

"The accused was asked to leave. At midnight he returned to the address with a crowbar in his possession. He swung the crowbar at a man’s head and he put his hand up to stop it from hitting him.

"This caused a cut to his fingers. The accused has then swung the crowbar again, striking the witness to the knee. The witness retreated to the garden at the address to hide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The accused was asked to leave and an ambulance was contacted.”

The man who had been struck by the crowbar sustained soft tissue damage to his right knee and had to be given crutches to help him to walk.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “It’s a family dispute that had got out of hand and he had come back to sort matters out.”

Addressing Rice, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You returned to a family barbecue armed with a weapon and proceeded to assault someone there to his serious injury.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She placed Rice, 34 Portal Road, Grangemouth, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.