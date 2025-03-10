Temper tantrum leads to flying fist flare up at Polmont YOI

An inmate saw red at Polmont YOI and repeatedly punched an fellow prisoner on the head.

Ross Dunn, 19, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault to injury offence he committed at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on April 19 last year.

The court heard Dunn, 8 Buchan Road, Bathgate, had an argument with another prisoner and lost his temper.

Sheriff James Hastie placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he engages with drug support.