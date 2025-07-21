Teenager sexually assaulted woman in Falkirk area 'repeatedly touching her body'

A teenager who was found guilty of a sexual assault following a trial found himself back in Falkirk Sheriff Court for sentence.

Keiran Russell, 18, appeared at the court last Thursday having been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman – repeatedly touching her breasts and her body – at an address in the Falkirk area on October 27 last year.

Russell, who denies the offence as he did throughout the trial in front of Sheriff Christopher Shead, was also found guilty of sending text messages to the woman which contained grossly offensive remarks.

Sheriff Shead placed Russell, who lives in the Falkirk area, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 100 hours of unpaid work in that time.

Russell appeared for sentence at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Russell was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact whatsoever with the woman in the case for the next 12 months.

