Teenager pulled gun on care worker as she tried to help him move into Falkirk flat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A terrified care worker turned around to find the teenage she had been helping move into his new premises holding a gun at her.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Reid, 19, clicked the mechanism on the gun and told the terrified woman it was not loaded and then said it was not a real gun, but she quickly left the premises and reported the matter to her manager, who called the police.

Reid told officers where the gun was and told them he informed the woman it was not real at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – pointing a “BB gun” at a Falkirk Council care worker – at an address in Stenhousemuir on February 15 last year.

Reid told police officers the gun was upstairs (Picture: Police Scotland)

He also admitted sending the same care worker abusive messages on February 20, 2024.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The witness was employed by Falkirk Council in the after care system. She was working with Mr Reid on the day and as part of that work she was assisting him to get settled into his new home in a Falkirk Council tenancy, getting carpets fitted and things of that nature.

"She attended to give assistance and was taking photographs of a carpet issue. The accused spoke to her and she saw he was holding what appeared to be a gun. He then made it click and said ‘it’s not loaded’ and ‘it’s not a real gun’.

"She was shaken by this and immediately left.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The member of staff then contacted her manager and he contacted the police. She said she wasn’t going to go back there after the incident because she did not feel safe.

Police searched the property and Reid told them the gun was upstairs. The item was recovered and he told officers it was a “BB gun” and he thought he was playing a joke on the care worker, explaining to them he had told her it was not a real gun.

A few days later Reid messaged the women calling her “fat” and “useless”.

The court heard Reid, who has no previous convictions, had been engaging with the youth justice team to address his “underlying issues”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross McGowan, defence solicitor, said: “He appreciates the position he put the social worker in and he should never have done so. He has difficulties in terms of his mental health and has autism.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted staff at Step Up in Falkirk stated they were “reluctant” to work with Reid again and said he was “high risk” and “very volatile”.

Addressing Reid, who lives in the Stenhousemuir area, she said: “This is a horrific incident – you behaved in an appalling way towards a lady who was there to help you. The court needs to be satisfied you are not going to put the people who are trying to help you at risk.

“I want you to write a letter of apology to the care worker and I want her to confirm she has received it. I want you to understand the danger you put her in while she was just trying to help you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She deferred sentence until April 7 to allow Reid to write the letter and ensure the women received it.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.