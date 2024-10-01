Teenage driver arrested and charged in connection with Forth Valley road death crash

By James Trimble
Published 1st Oct 2024, 12:13 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 14:18 BST
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged by police following a road traffic collision which resulted in the deaths of two teenagers.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 17, on the A91, between the Bannockburn Interchange and Greencornhills Roundabout and involved a collision between a car and an HGV.

Two male passengers from the car, aged 19 and 17, died at the scene.

The 18-year-old, who was the driver of the car, will now be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.