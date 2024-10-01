Teenage driver arrested and charged in connection with Forth Valley road death crash
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged by police following a road traffic collision which resulted in the deaths of two teenagers.
The incident happened on Sunday, March 17, on the A91, between the Bannockburn Interchange and Greencornhills Roundabout and involved a collision between a car and an HGV.
Two male passengers from the car, aged 19 and 17, died at the scene.
The 18-year-old, who was the driver of the car, will now be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.