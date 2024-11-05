Teen blade dropper's actions caught by CCTV and eagle eyed cops in Falkirk town centre
Daniel Kemp, 18, dropped the knife when officers approached him and then claimed he had been given it by someone else.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Daniel Kemp, 18, had pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in Vicar Street and Princes Street, Falkirk on May 11.
Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10.40pm and police were contacted by CCTV operators regarding an incident involving two males in Vicar Street. Officers attended at the scene and traced both males.
"Mr Kemp was seen dropping a black knife from his person just as officers caught up to him. He said he had been given the knife.”
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Kemp’s age and limited record of previous offending.
She deferred sentence on Kemp. 173 David’s Loan, Langlees, until December 5 to await the outcome of a sheriff and jury matter in Stirling.