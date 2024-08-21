Stressed out Bo'ness domestic offender aims sexual request at police officer
Kamil Zajaczkowski, 41, shouted and swore at his partner in front of their children during the incident then turned his anger on police when they arrived, subjecting one to a derogatory sexual reference.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Zajaczkowski had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing at his partner – and threatening police officers at his 16a Drum Road, Bo’ness home on March 29.
"The accused was in an on/off relationship with the complainer for nine years and they had two children together,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It was 8pm and the witness returned home from work.
"The accused was there and was intoxicated. He raised his voice and shouted towards her everything in the house belonged to him and not to her. She went into the kitchen with the children and he continued to shout at her.
"He swore at her and said he wouldn’t touch her with a stick. The children were present during this. The witness took the children into a bedroom because they appeared upset from the incident.
"The accused continued shouting and swearing towards the witness, calling her a bitch. The witnesses then contacted a friend who contacted police. Officers attended and were let in by the witness.
"They located the accused in the address.”
Zajaczkowski made a derogatory remark to one officer saying the officer requesting him to perform a sexual act on his manhood.
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He is a first offender. The relationship had actually ended two years prior to this offence.”
She added Zajaczkowski was staying with his ex partner because he “had nowhere to go”.
"It was a stressful situation, continuing to live together despite the fact the relationship was over.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Zajaczkowski on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he completes 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
He was also made subject to a non-harassment order to have no contact with his former partner or enter her address for two years.