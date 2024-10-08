Stolen memories: Court hears chronic Bonnybridge alcohol thief, 52, may have Korsakoffs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Philip Thomson, 52, admitted a number of offences during 2024 – including theft of alcohol from Tesco, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge, on April 28, and food from Co-op, Stirling Street, Denny on July 13.

He also pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making violent threats towards staff – at Lidl, Arnot Street, Falkirk on May 14 and at Co-op, Stirling Street, Denny on July 13.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He his going into shops and stealing to feed his alcohol problem. There are fears he may have Korsakoff syndrome because of his alcohol problem."

Korsakoffs is a memory disorder that results from vitamin B1 deficiency and is associated with alcoholism.

Thomson stole food and threatened staff at the Co op, Stirling Street, Denny (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

Sheriff Clair McLachlan noted there were indeed concerns regarding Thomson’s capacity and his memory.

She continued the case until October 24 to obtain a psychological report.

Thomson, 15 Peathill Road, Bonnybridge, remained in custody until that date.