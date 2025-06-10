Stenny strength: Six police officers had hands full restraining violent Stenhousemuir offender

Police officers had a hard time trying to take an angry and violent offender into custody.

Reece Harvey, 26, challenged officers to a fight when they arrived to arrest him for causing trouble in the street.

At one stage six officers were called in to deal with him due to his aggressiveness and “strength”.

appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and struggling with police officers at an address in Watt Gardens, Camelon on November 5 last year.

Extra police officers had to be called in to deal with Harvey (Picture: National World)

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 2.40pm when police received a call regarding the accused causing a disturbance, shouting in the street. Officers attended. however, the accused had moved on.

"He was later traced elsewhere and was arrested. He became aggressive and started shouting, struggling violently. He had to be taken to the ground. Six officers had to be called in to restrain him due to his strength.

"He kept challenging them to a fight and had to be placed in leg restraints.”

During the struggle Harvey threatened to kill officers and racially abused them.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He was under the influence of excessive alcohol at the time. He has now reduced his alcohol intake significantly and is certainly in a better place now than he was at the start of the year.”

Sheriff Collins placed Harvey, 6 Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am each day for the next nine weeks.

