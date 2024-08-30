Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared in court today accused of murdering a young mum.

Alexander Brennan, 52, allegedly assaulted Brodie MacGregor, 23, at her flat in Glasgow's Springburn on August 26 2024.

Court papers state Brennan repeatedly struck her on the face, head and body with broken glass bottles.

It is claimed Brennan inflicted further blunt force trauma to Miss MacGregor's head by unknown means.

Brodie MacGregor, 23, who was found dead inside a flat in the Springburn area of Glasgow, on August 26. Pic: Police Scotland

Miss MacGregor was found dead inside her home at 10.15am on the day of the alleged incident.

Brennan, of Stenhousemuir, made no plea at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court to the single charge.

He was committed for further examination and remanded in custody by Sheriff Daniel Kelly.

Brennan will appear at court again within the next eight days.

Tributes have been paid to the mother by heartbroken family and friends in the wake of her death.

John Brown said: “Just seen this on the news, such a shame. Her poor wee laddie left without a mother."

Angela McGowan added: "Poor girl. Her wee boy left without his Mummy. Absolutely heartbreaking. R.I.P Brodie."

Jane Devine said: “Rest In Peace Brodie. Life hasn’t been good to you kid... Your mum will be waiting for you. May you both Rest In Eternal Peace.”