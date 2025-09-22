Stenhousemuir chancer pinched cash from brain injured friend's home

Invited into his vulnerable pal’s house a lowlife chancer proceeded to pinch a couple of hundred pounds in cash from the brain injured man while he was out of the room making him dinner.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Andrew Jones, 40, had pleaded guilty to theft – stealing £210 in cash – from a house in Alloa Road, Stenhousemuir on April 16.

The court heard the person who Jones stole from had sustained a brain injury as a result of a road traffic collision in 2024 and was subsequently considered a “vulnerable adult”.

He was described as quite isolated and Jones was someone he considered a friend.

Jones stole the cash while his friend was out of the room making him something to eat (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)

"He was at home when the accused attended,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He let him in and the accused entered the living room where the complainer was eating his dinner.

"The accused sat down across from him. He knew the accused wanted food so he offered to go to the kitchen to make him something. He came in with a plate and the accused said he had to go.

"When the complainer went back into the living room he noticed that £210 in cash was missing. He realised it must have been taken by the accused because he was the only person there at the time.”

When Jones came back to the property the man refused to let him in and instead spoke to him through the letterbox.

Jones apologised to the man for taking the money and offered to repay him.

Police were then contacted and Jones initially told officers "I didn’t do it”.

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said Jones could not remember why he took the money.

“He struggles to rationalise most of what he does,” he added. “I know there was drink involved.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “This is a particularly unpleasant offence. The person you stole money from is vulnerable and feels isolated.”

She noted Jones, 123 Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir, had a bad record of offending stretching from 2003 to 2012, but not much since.

He was ordered to pay £300 compensation to the man he stole from at a rate of £50 per month.

